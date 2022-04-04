AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- If you are driving around downtown Monday night, stop by the Augusta Common for the annual Mayor’s Masters Reception. The event has been around for about 20 years and was created to bring people together to celebrate golf week.

It’s Mayor Hardie Davis’s last Mayors Masters Reception as mayor of Augusta. He said it’s one of his favorite Masters events and he will miss hosting it. After two years without the Augusta tradition, Mayor Davis said it’s good to be back.

“And so over the last 3 years, sans 2020 and 2021 where we were not able to. We see this as a way for the community to come back, have fun and enjoy being outside at the start of the Masters Tournament. And it’s always been that way.”

Mayor Davis will be honoring Weldon and Tom Wyatt of Sage Valley Golf Club for their achievements in furthering Junior Golf.

Mayor Davis said the event is special to him, especially this year because it is his last as mayor of Augusta.

“It started many years ago. My predecessors, they saw an opportunity to try to get people who wouldn’t necessarily get inside the ropes, give them an opportunity to connect to the golf tournament in a tangible way.”

The event is free and there will be live entertainment and food trucks for folks to enjoy.

Musical artists DJ Bizzo Beats and Gritz and Jellybutter will be jammin’ out tonight.

The free Mayor’s Masters Reception will be at the Augusta Common from 5p.m to 9 p.m. Monday, April 4.