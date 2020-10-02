Mayor Davis to host drive-thru food distribution with state and national partner organizations

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor, Hardie Davis, Jr., in partnership with When We All Vote’s Fuel the Vote initiative and the New Georgia Project, will be distributing approximately 800 food boxes to local families.

Along with Mayor Davis, Stephanie Young, the national spokesperson for When We All Vote, will be on hand to promote the importance of voting.

Other event highlights include – voter registration and Census 2020 completion assistance.

Date:

Saturday, October 3, 2020

1:00 – 4:00 PM

Where:

James Brown Arena Parking Lot

601 7th Street

Augusta, GA 30901

*Guidelines from the CDC will be followed – social distancing and face masks are required.*

