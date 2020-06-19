Mayor Davis says Augusta isn’t going to runaway from racial injustice

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) In Augusta there was a drop-in at the Municipal Building in honor of the day of Juneteenth.

City leaders and members of the public gathering at the Municipal Building Parking lot, as Mayor Hardie Davis proclaimed today Juneteenth Day in Augusta.

The mayor saying its a day of celebration, and action especially in this current climate.

“There’s a conversation going on right now about the issues of police brutality the issues or racism of inequality and and injustice we tend to runaway from that in the city we’re not going to run from it this time we’re going to have some thoughtful, deliberate compassionate yet earnest conversations,” said Mayor Davis.

Mayor Davis announcing he is forming an 11 member task force to study Augusta’s monuments, landmarks, and street names, and come back with a plan of action.