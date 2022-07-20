AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayors from across the country met for the mayoral summit on gun violence prevention including Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr.

According to officials, the purpose of the summit was to hold the gun industry accountable when it comes to gun violence in the community.

Mayor Davis says he has pledged to release new data on the manufacturers of guns used in crimes in Augusta.

“As mayors, we are on the front lines of the gun violence epidemic, and it is our duty to protect

our constituents from this preventable public health crisis,” says Mayor Davis. “I look forward to convening with my peers to call on mayors across the country to hold the gun industry accountable.”

According to officials, then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and then-Boston Mayor Thomas

Menino founded Mayors Against Illegal Guns as an original coalition of 15 mayors in 2006, and since then, the coalition has grown to a bipartisan group of more than 1,000 current and former mayors from the smallest towns to the biggest cities in nearly every state.