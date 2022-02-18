Mayor, commissioner clash on ending mask mandate

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Augusta leaders are squaring off over mask mandates

Masks have been required in city buildings since late October, but Commissioners McKnight and Clarke are going public saying it’s time for the mandate to end.

Earlier this week, Davis reminded those wanting to end the mandate that the entire commission approved it.

“So, I want to remind us of that as we throw rocks and hide our hands that we have a mask mandate because this body adopted it and we’ve seen the effects of COVID the last time I check it was still here I just want to urge us let’s be thoughtful,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

“I just think a mandate is way overreach, I think it should be individual decision,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“Did the mayor change your mind on Tuesday about not wanting to end it?”

“The mayor didn’t change my mind about anything,” answered Clarke.

Commissioners will talk about the mandate at their meeting on Tuesday.