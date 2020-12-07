AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Jeff Maxwell Branch Library will be closed to the public effective immediately due to a positive COVID-19 case.
It’s located at 1927 Lumpkin Road in South Augusta.
The building will be sanitized from Monday, December 7th through Thursday, December 10th with plans to reopen on Friday, December 11th.
Please do not return items while the Maxwell Branch Library is closed. No staff will be in the building to process your items.
You may drop off materials at any of the other five Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System (ARCPLS) locations.
The nearest locations to the Maxwell Branch are the Friedman Branch Library (1447 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA) and the Appleby Branch Library (2260 Walton Way, Augusta, GA).
Latest Headlines:
- Maxwell Branch Library closed due case of COVID-19
- Utah teacher accused of relationship with 14-year-old, sneaking her into his classroom in storage bin
- Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor those killed in 1941 attack
- Minneapolis police investigating strange string of vandalism happening at elderly woman’s home
- Newsfeed Now: 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack, man survives cardiac arrest & taken off life support