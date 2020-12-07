Maxwell Branch Library closed due case of COVID-19

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Jeff Maxwell Branch Library will be closed to the public effective immediately due to a positive COVID-19 case.

It’s located at 1927 Lumpkin Road in South Augusta.

The building will be sanitized from Monday, December 7th through Thursday, December 10th with plans to reopen on Friday, December 11th.

Please do not return items while the Maxwell Branch Library is closed. No staff will be in the building to process your items.

You may drop off materials at any of the other five Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System (ARCPLS) locations.

The nearest locations to the Maxwell Branch are the Friedman Branch Library (1447 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA) and the Appleby Branch Library (2260 Walton Way, Augusta, GA).

Latest Headlines: