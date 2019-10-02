Matthew Knowles opens up about his battle with breast cancer on GMA

(ABC/WRIC) — Beyonce’s dad Mathew Knowles opened up about being one of the thousands of men diagnosed with breast cancer every year in an interview with Good Morning America.

The father of Beyonce and Solange said he is a survivor of breast cancer.

Two months ago, Knowles said he noticed a dot of blood on his shirt. He told ABC’s Michael Strahan that he ended up telling his wide and she told him she has seen dots of blood on the sheets.

“So I immediately went to my doctor I got a mammogram,” Knowles said. “And then it was very clear that I had breast cancer.”

The 67-year-old told GMA the first thing he did was call his family.

“Well, the first call was to my family. That was the very first call,” Knowles explained. “Because this genetics– this is genetics, it also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test.”

Only one percent of breast cancer diagnoses are men. Knowles said his BRCA2 is mutated, so he has to be concerned about prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and breast cancer.

“The rest of my life I have to be very much aware and conscious, and do all of the early detection, constant mammograms, constant prostate– exams, constant MRI for the rest of my life,” Knowles said.

In July, Knowles underwent surgery and said he is in the recovery stage.

Now he urges black men especially to go out and get tested.

“I learned, again, that the numbers we have for men on breast cancer are not adequate,” Knowles said. “Because we don’t have enough men that come forward, that take the exam.”

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention says breast cancer kills 41,000 women and nearly 500 men in the U.S. every year.

October is breast cancer awareness month.