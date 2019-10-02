Mattel releases braille version of card game ‘Uno’

(CNN) – We’ve got news about one of your favorite card games. The number of people who can now shout “Uno!” just got bigger — and more inclusive.

Mattel just made a braille version.

With more than 7 million blind and low-vision people in the U.S. — Mattel decided to work with the national federation of the blind to make it happen.

The deck will feature braille dots on the corner of each card — and there’s also braille on the front and back of the box.

This isn’t the first time Mattel has taken steps to be more inclusive.