Master’s Table Soup Kitchen serves at least two hundred Christmas Eve meals

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Terry Smith is a familiar face at the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, but he said this is exactly where he wants to spend his Christmas Eve.



” It’s a great time to be down here because there’s a spirit of Christmas in the air,” Smith said.



He’s now one of a much smaller group of volunteers at the Master’s Table due to the pandemic .



” Through the pandemic we saw a lot of our volunteers stay home and so now we have a small group that comes every day to help, but we’re so anxious to get back to normal,” VP of Development at Golden Harvest Food Bank Julie Ferguson said.



At least two hundred people were able to get a hot and healthy meal Friday.



Julie Ferguson, Vice President of Development at Golden Harvest said even during the pandemic and with fewer volunteers they’ve been able to keep their doors open every day this year.



” It’s just so great to see our volunteers come in and reach deep to make sure that we’re sharing that joy and hope with everyone that comes through our doors,” Ferguson said.



Smith said giving back to others is what the holiday season is all about.



” I like to feel like I’m giving back to my community, and I’ve been so blessed in my own life and I feel like I have a need to give back. It makes me happy.”