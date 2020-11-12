Masters play suspended due to weather

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta National has suspended play at the 202 Masters tournament due to inclement weather.

At 7:35 A.M. EST, play was suspended due to inclement weather. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 12, 2020

According the the WJBF NewsChannel 6 weather team, there will be showers and storms through the afternoon.

No word yet on when play will resume.

