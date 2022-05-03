AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Three people are charged for illegally killing an alligator near the entrance of Lock and Dam Park in Augusta.

Officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say this nearly 11 foot gator was killed close to the entrance of Lock and Dam Park April 30th.

Courtesy of: Ga DNR

That’s off Doug Barnward Parkway near the airport.

DNR officers say the suspects were attempting to load the gator into a truck when they were caught.

You might notice in the picture, that in the suspects’ haste to load the 10’8″ gator, the poachers also busted out the back glass of their truck.