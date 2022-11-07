BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A chemical plant is currently ablaze in Glynn County, prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders from local law enforcement.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the Symrise chemical plant has been evacuated and multiple explosions have been reported. The plant is just off Highway 17 in Brunswick.

Glynn County Emergency Management officials say the fire is believed to be contained but the threat of explosions remains. There is also concern over the smoke rising from the facility.

Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove neighborhoods are being evacuated, while the Satilla Shores neighborhood has been told to shelter in place.

Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, released the following statement:

Earlier today, local authorities alerted my office of a major fire at the Symrise chemical plant off of Highway 17 in Brunswick. I immediately instructed Director Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Colonel Wright of the Georgia State Patrol, Director Rick Dunn of the Environmental Protection Division, and Georgia Department of Transportation leaders to direct all available state resources to assist local responders. As the situation develops throughout the day, Marty and I are asking our fellow Georgians to join us in praying for this community and the brave first responders actively battling this fire. Continue to consult local news and public safety officials for any updates. Gov. Kemp, Georgia

Fire departments from multiple nearby towns have been called to the scene, including a hazmat team from as far away as Jacksonville.

This is a developing story. WSAV has a crew en route to the scene.