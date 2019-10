NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc (WJBF) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire.

It broke out about 3:30 this morning at a home just off Atomic Road.

Belvedere Fire department is assisting North Augusta Public Safety at this time.

Atomic Road is closed to traffic.

No injuries reported.

According to Aiken County Department of Public Safety, the house was condemned a couple of years ago.

Then the owners abandoned it.

