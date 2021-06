Massachusetts boy dies after trying TikTok ‘blackout challenge’

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) ā€“Ā A grieving Massachusetts family isĀ trying to bring awareness to the dangers of a social mediaĀ challengeĀ that caused the death of their eighth-grader this week.Ā

Amherst Regional Middle School student Nate Squires was found unresponsive at home Monday after attempting the ā€œblackout challenge,ā€ his family said on a GoFundMe page.

The social media challenge, which has gained popularity on TikTok, encourages children to choke themselves until they lose consciousness.

Samantha Thomas, a sister-in-law, said the ā€œentire family feels like the rug has been ripped out from under us.ā€

ā€œAll over the world families are losing children to this. We ask that if you cannot donate, please reach out to a child in your life and talk to them about the Blackout Challenge,ā€ said Thomas, who organized the GoFundMe.

The ā€œblackout challengeā€ has been around for years, daring participants to endure choking to the point of passing out in order to gain a sense of euphoria. In April, a 12-year-old Colorado boy died after participating in the challenge.

The dangerous challenge, which has gained popularity on TikTok, also goes by the names ā€œpass-out challenge,ā€ ā€œthe game of choking,ā€ or ā€œspeed dreaming.ā€

The GoFundMe, which was created a day ago, has raised over $24,000. Their goal is $25,000 to help “take away any financial burdens” they may face in upcoming months as they deal with the tragedy.

“Both Rachel and Dave [Nate’s parents] want the world to know of the circumstances that surround Nate’s death to ensure that this does not happen to another family,” Thomas said.