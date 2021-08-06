Masks requirements for GA county schools

CSRA (WJBF) – Wearing masks is a controversial subject right now– especially when it comes to schools.

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order saying schools cannot force students or faculty to mask up.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

But in Georgia, it’s up to individual school districts how they want to handle masking policies.

In Washington County, masks inside buildings are recommended but not required if social distancing can be maintained.

“Our reopening plan is fluid and out protocols are fluid. So if our numbers change then we will change. We have expressed to our community that we re not beyond going to a full mask wearing mandate if we need to.” Dr. Rickey L. Edmond – Superintendent, Washington County Schools:

Several counties have full mask wearing policies for both on the bus and in the school buildings including:

McDuffie County

Richmond County

Warren County

Hancock County

The other CSRA districts in Georgia require masks on buses but only encourage them in the schools.