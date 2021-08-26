Mask mandates spread in Georgia schools as child cases soar

ATLANTA (AP) — A review of announcements by Georgia school districts shows that more than half of all public school students are now required to wear masks in class to protect against the coronavirus.

Many school systems that had sought to let students and parents make the decision themselves are clamping down in the face of roaring COVID-19 infection rates.

A review by The Associated Press shows at least 56 of Georgia’s 180 traditional school districts are now requiring masks.

That’s up from only a handful of districts before class started earlier this month. The rules cover about 55% of Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.