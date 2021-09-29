Mask mandate for Augusta facilities moves forward

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Masks were required in city buildings during parts of 2020 now some city leaders support mandating masks again.

“So, I think we should employ what we learned over the last year and a half at our government buildings and institute these mask mandates folks come up here to do business they come up here to handle their personal business and they need to be safe doing so,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

City Administrator Odie Donald telling commissioners as COVID cases rise in the general public and with city staff a mask mandate for city facilities is needed.

“I’m not going to say no what I will say is that I want to take a look at the numbers and do some research myself,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

The proposal would require masks at city government facilities only.

“Why not, we’ve done it private businesses do it doctors’ offices do it why can’t we do it having a child with special needs I’m all for it,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

There was opposition when Augusta had a mask mandate before, there would likely be opposition again and that includes some commissioners.

“They start chipping away at everyone’s personal freedoms and I’m totally against chipping away of personal freedoms,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Policy now is to encourage mask wearing COVID has city leaders looking to change that to require in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel

The Administrative Services Committee voted in favor or recommending the mask mandate it goes to the full commission next week.