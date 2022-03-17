Wrens, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest.

Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County.

The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being held in the Jefferson County jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 7 Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.