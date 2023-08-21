AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)

You see them everywhere. Patrol cars cruising the streets of Augusta. Officers in their perfectly pressed uniforms monitoring things at Augusta Regional. And of course, all those men and women who keep our courtrooms and government buildings secure. This week The Means Report welcomes Marshal Ramone Lamkin. He talks to us about the many responsibilities his team handles every day. You may not know about many of those duties. Watch our interview and you’ll be fully informed about the fine work carried out by our Marshals. Remember to watch us Monday afternoons at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.