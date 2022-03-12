AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The road to the NCAA Division II men’s basketball national championship begins this weekend for the Augusta University Jaguars.

The Peach Belt Conference Conference tournament champion Jaguars will play host to the Southeast Regional of the NCAA Division II Tournament, beginning Saturday at Christenberry Fieldhouse on the school’s Forest Hills campus, where AU is unbeaten during the 2021-22 season.



Head coach Dip Metress led the Jaguars to a 28-3 record this season, including 17-0 at home, and finished the regular season and conference tournament on a 14-game winning streak by an average of 16.1 points per game.



Augusta University will face eighth-seeded Belmont Abbey at 5 p.m. Saturday in Game 3. Metress, in his 18th season as head coach of the Jaguars, graduated from Belmont-Abbey in 1988 and served as the Crusaders’ head coach for eight years before returning to Augusta, where he had been and an assistant from 1989-95.

Sixth-seed Georgia College will face No. 3 seed Lincoln Memorial in Game 1 at noon while seventh seed Columbus State will face No. 2 seed Queens (Charlotte) in Game 2 at 2:30 p.m. Flagler, who enters the tournament as the fifth seed, will face fourth seed UNC Pembroke at 7:30 in the nightcap.



The winners of Games 1 and 2 advance to the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Sunday while the Game 3 and 4 winners will play at 7:30 p.m. Those winners will square off in the regional final at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.

Augusta University Sports Communications contributed to this story