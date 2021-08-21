March for Jesus returns at Curtis Baptist Church

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Curtis Baptist Church family continued its annual March for Jesus event today after a brief pause. Organizers say they put it off due to COVID.

“This year it’s a lot less, but it’s still very powerful,” said Dorothy Spaulding, Organizer of March for Jesus.

Dorothy Spaulding is one of the organizers of March for Jesus.

“So, the lord gave me the idea to do this 6 years ago, with Christians in the media and its been you know just a few of us doing it this year, but it’s still great,” said Spaulding.

Spaulding says the purpose of this event is bringing the Christian community together to worship Christ.

“That’s what it’s all about. I say this is Gideon’s army. We’ve had the thousands and thousands,” said Spaulding.

Spaulding says Covid has caused those numbers to slowly gather again.

“A lot of people are still in fear and they don’t know what’s happening, and so this time next year it’ll be bigger and better, just like it always was, but were just coming out of Covid and I really believe they’re still walking in fear of it,” said Spaulding.

But that didn’t stop hundreds of Augustans from showing up, many unmasked for fellowship.

“I come out and set up my prayer table and I was able to pray for several people,” said Sarah Bailey, member of Curtis Baptist Church.

Sarah Bailey has been participating in the March for Jesus since it started back in 2016. She says she’s noticed the impact Covid has had on this event, but she says it’s still important for people to come out.

“So people can come together, you know and love on each other and love for one another. It’s just the right thing to do, especially for the city of Augusta,” said Bailey.