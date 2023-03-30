AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- From finding parking to buying tickets for the Masters , this year’s tournament is expected to bring in heavy traffic.

Some people are already setting up shop near Washington road to get a head start.

” i’ve been out here for 20 years at the same spot every year ,Augusta is one of my favorite cities in the world actually it’s a great place and it’s the best time of the year to be here”

NIKITA: Parking signs have been put up in some neighborhoods, preventing parking in front of driveways and homes.

Jimmy D set up his ticket station a couple of days ago.

Patrons have started to buy tickets but he expects it to get busier.

“A couple of people will come in maybe one or two a day right now but come Monday it’s going to be real busy”

For many, the 2023 Masters tournament is expected to be different than recent years. They hope everything runs smoothly.

“this year will probably be really good out the weather last year really dampen things it was really bad weather last year especially around our practice rounds there was a lot of moisture last year so let’s hope it stays dry”

Augusta National has expanded parking for patrons to help traffic flow.