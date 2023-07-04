AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – “we decided we come out and we thought we’ll have a good time support America’s birthday my friend came all the way from Vegas to visit me” said Allicia Lucich.

Every year people come to Augusta Common, celebrating the 4th of July with plenty of entertainment, food, and other activities.

“this is one of our better events to be at we love coming out to the bigger events especially here at the Common it’s always nice people always good it’s always a good time the music is always great so we don’t mind coming out” said Katrina Golden, Lil Mama’s Sweets and Treats.

NIKITA: Besides coming to see the fireworks, tasty treats from vendors keep the fun going.

“they expect to see Hennessey pineapple, upside down cake and they expect to see some banana pudding, cake, and some red velvet of course because you got to have red velvet” said Golden.

Others enjoy the festivities for some quality family time….

“We’re supposed to be celebrating our independence but ultimately it’s just another day I get to see my family an just celebrate life in general” said Michael Oliver.

“ well we’re just enjoying a good day out here probably walk around the river get some good food aat all these different vendors and just hang out” said Joanna Viernes.

The fireworks closed out the celebration showing through the sky over the Savannah River.