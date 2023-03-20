AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People in the Augusta community are wanting change following the shooting death of 19-year-old Da’quantavious Proctor early Sunday morning.

According to an incident report, Proctor was shot at least once in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta.

He was transported to Smith Drive where deputies responded, and was pronounced dead at around 2:30 a.m.

23 year-old Xavier Hatcher is in custody facing several charges including murder and aggravated assault in connection to his death.

Anti-gun violence activists and people who live in the area spoke with us on Monday about how they think incidents like these can be put to an end.

“We gotta stop young people from getting guns. That’s the biggest problem, young people -everybody has a gun now,” said a man on Peach Orchard Rd. who wished to be anonymous.

People who live near the road tell us they think gun accessibility and upbringing could make a difference.

“Just pretty much raise your kids the right way and talk to them, always be there for them, communicate,” said Ferris Lowery, who lives in Augusta. “Even if you don’t have kids, it takes a village to raise a child. That’s what I was taught when I was growing up, and nowadays it’s everybody for themselves and that’s the problem. We gotta become a community again and look after each other, take these kids in and teach them right from wrong.”

The Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization came out to the McDonald’s on Sunday after the shooting to hand out gun locks.

“Every one of those people who came through McDonald’s stopped to get a gun lock,” said Jack Logan, the founder of the organization. “When I was yelling on the microphone, people would come from other restaurants nearby, and there was other people who stopped along the road and I asked ‘can I have a gun lock?’ because they agree young people are getting their hands on guns who are not supposed to have guns.”

The victim was allegedly an employee at McDonald’s, and Jack Logan wants the company to provide more training on how to handle these situations.

“I want to see McDonald’s get security because McDonald’s is just like Walmart, for whatever reason people just like to go in these places with their bad behavior,” Logan said.

And he wants people to heed some words of advice.

” I want to remind people to know their surroundings,” he said. “And to teach your children the responsibility – if they pick up a gun, what it’s supposed to be used for.”

Xavier Hatcher is booked at the Charles B. Webster detention center as of Monday, and the investigation is still ongoing.