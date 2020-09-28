Many AT&T users from Myrtle Beach to Upstate experience outages

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Many AT&T mobile users are reporting service issues in South Carolina on Monday morning.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages for services, shows issues beginning at around 9:30 a.m. with a spike in outages at 11 a.m. The site’s map shows outages reported along the corridor from the South Carolina coast into upstate near Spartanburg, including Myrtle Beach.

Even the South Carolina Highway Patrol sent an email message saying the ATT&T service interruption could affect calls from the media. “We are experiencing an interruption in our cell service this morning, which will impact your local CRO receiving any calls from the media until it is remedied,” an official with the SCHP’s Office of Community Relation wrote.

Apparently, mobile users with AT&T were seeing bars for service on their phones, but the calls would not connect.

