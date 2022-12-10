AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The annual Augusta Christmas parade brought out many people to experience a joyful night downtown.

From sounds of the band, to Santa making a special appearance—The Augusta Christmas parade is one many look forward to every year.

“Merry Christmas!!!” from a family in the crowd!

Hundreds of people across the CSRA joined in on the annual tradition, lining up Broad street.

High Schools , along with local businesses, and local officials represented in the parade.

Many parents say this is one event they look forward to bringing their children, to enjoy the cheerful atmosphere.

“It was a lot of fun they had a lot of fun they didn’t know they were getting candy so it was a nice little surprise and I had a little two year old that just loved it” said a parent attending the parade.

“Merry Christmas to all!!” from those in the crowd!