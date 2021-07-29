Manufacturing company to bring high skilled jobs to Augusta Corporate Park

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)– PureCycle, a polypropylene recycling company, will be the second manufacturing company to join Augusta Corporate Park, the Augusta Economic Development Authority announced Wednesday.

“So Corporate Park is one of the Development Authority’s primary properties that we use to solicit investors and actually manufacturers to actually come and locate here. It’s about 18 hundred acres,” Steven Kendrick, chairman of AEDA said.

PureCycle will begin construction on the 200-acre plot of land later this year, before starting operations in early 2023.

PureCycle representatives say the decision to build in Augusta was an easy one.

“They have a really compelling skilled labor market that we find very attractive for what we’re doing,” PureCycle associate director of global expansion, Ryan Chambers said. “We have a lot of high skilled labor that we’re looking for so Augusta brings a lot to the table.”

“We’re really proud of the work that we did to get us to this point, because it wasn’t a quick decision,” PureCycle chief manufacturing officer, Dustin Olsen said. “It was a very thoughtful decision to get here. At the end of the day, Augusta just rose to the top.”

PureCycle is a $440 million investment, and is expected to bring at least 80 competitive wage, high skilled jobs to Augusta in phase one.

“I think it’s a testament to the workforce that we have. It’s a testament to the workforce that we’re continually trying to build,” Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis said.