Manufacturing company coming to Aiken County will create 70 new jobs

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Central States Manufacturing, Inc., a metal building components company, announced plans to establish operations in Aiken County.

The $13 million investment will create 70 new jobs.

Located at 1041 Sage Mill Parkway in Graniteville, Central States’ new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand and better support customers in the southeastern region of the United States.

The new facility is expected to be completed by September 2021.

Individuals interested in applying for transportation, operations or professional opportunities should visit the company’s careers webpage or submit their resume to gvresume@centralstatesmfg.com.

Central States will also be hiring for production and maintenance roles. Individuals interested in applying for these opportunities should visit www.scworks.com.