AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on the 1600 Block of Cornell Drive in Augusta…not too far from Pendelton King Park.

The body was found in the front yard of a residence (which is not where he lived) and appeared to have been there a few hours.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:09 Friday morning and an autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab.

The man’s identification will be released once the next of kin has been notified.