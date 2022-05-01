ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Allendale Sunday.

Details are limited, but the coroner identifies the victim as 43-year-old Antonio D. Banks. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Newberry.

The coroner recieved word of the discovery at the intersection of Railroad Ave and Carol Street Sunday morning at 8:12 a.m.

We’re working to learn more details from the Allendale Police Department.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.