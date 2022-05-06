SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A manhunt for a murder suspect is underway.

22-year-old Sherron David McCombs Jr. is is wanted for 2 counts of Premeditated 1st Degree Murder, Premeditated 1st Degree Murder Firearm, and 3 counts of 1st degree Murder Firearm and 3 counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

He is suspected in two shootings that happened in Tampa, Florida November 21, 2021 and January 3, 2022.

Authorities think he could be in the upstate of South Carolina.

If you’ve seen this McCombs, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

You could be eligible for a reward.