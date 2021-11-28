Manhunt underway in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A manhunt is underway in Edgefield County.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching the US 25 South and Sweetwater Road area for Trevonta Langford. He’s being searched for due to several outstanding felony warrants.

Lanford is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, and 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in this search by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, North Augusta Dept. of Public Safety, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

“The residents of this area need to be aware of this ongoing situation,” authorities said.

Contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office immediately if anyone matching this description is seen in the area.