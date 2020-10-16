Manhunt underway in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is currently searching for two Robbery suspects.
This is their latest Facebook post:
Authorities say the two black males also shot someone late Thursday night in the Appling area. The victim is said to have non life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help with any information regarding the two men.
