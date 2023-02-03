COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Deputies are in the area of Harlem towards McDuffie County searching for a white male: Richard Dahlheimer, aged 42.

He currently has numerous warrants including entering autos and burglaries.

Thursday night, Dahlheimer fled from law enforcement in a stolen car during a traffic stop.

He was last seen wearing a black hat and a black jacket.

If you know his whereabouts, or see/hear of anything suspicious, please call CCSO at 706-541-2800 or 911.