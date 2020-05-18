Mandated masks at Municipal building

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – There was that old western show that always included the line who was that masked man, well today that masked man and woman was supposed to be everybody coming into the Municipal Building.

There’s been security and metal detectors at the Municipal Building for years, but now a new level of safety has been added, face masks, are now a requirement.

Clarence Thomas didn’t have his own coming to the building but he was offered one and put it on.

“I think it is absolutely the right thing to do. We want to err on the side of caution these days and I’m glad to see that they have that here for us,” said Thomas.

Signs on the ground tell visitors where to stand when they come to the building. There is also hand sanitizer available, but the big change is the masks.

Which the mayor says is mandated for everyone coming into the building, not just visitors.

“Everyone who comes into the Municipal Building will in fact have on a mask. That includes the employees,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

The building has been closed for two months, so there’s a backlog of business to do, especially at the Tax Commissioner’s Office.

Employees wore shirts calling for social distancing, but the lines were moving slowly.

“I was just going to pay my property taxes on my grandparents house but the line is two hours long it looks like, and they said they’re going to charge penalties and interest even though the office has been closed,” said one taxpayer who did not want to give his name.

At their meeting Tuesday, commissioners are scheduled to approve the mask ordinance this was at the recommendation of the city attorney the ordinance will be in place for 30 days however city leaders have reserved the to extend it if needed.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

