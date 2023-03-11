AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a man is missing and he may suffer from early onset Dementia, according to family.

67-year-old Jackie Cleveland Ford, who is also known as John Ford, was last seen on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. on the 300 block of Carmel Place in Augusta, Georgia. Investigators report Ford was last seen wearing blue or black pajama bottoms and no shirt. He may be operating an unknown model white Volvo SUV.

He is described as:

Height: 6’0” / Weight: 160 lbs.

Gray hair / Green eyes

If you have any information on the location of Jackie Ford, please contact any Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.