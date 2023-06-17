AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a man with Dementia and diabetes went missing on his way to Alabama. Investigators say Ed Hicks left his home on Brighton Circle in Augusta on May 27, 2023. He told his family he was going to stay with his son in Northport, AL. Hicks, who is 76-years-old, was last seen on Highway 1 in Jefferson County near Clarks Mill Road on May 30. He was pushing a black bicycle with a black poodle in the basket. Deputies in Jefferson County saw him at that time and said that he was in good health. He continued on his journey to Alabama. The Hicks family reports that their loved one has not arrived in Northport now and are reporting him missing. Hicks was last seen wearing a red and black checkered jacket, blue work pants, and black slip on shoes. He is 5’11 and 175lbs with gray hair and Brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Ed Hicks should contact any Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.