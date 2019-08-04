Man who drowned in Clarks Hill lake found

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the man officials have been searching for in Clarks Hill lake since last week has been found.

Columbia County Fire Chief Danny Kuhlmann told us Marquez Bey’s body was found on the Lincoln County side, near Cherokee. That’s about three quarters of a mile away from where the incident happened. Kuhlmann said believes the discovery happened around 7:30 Sunday morning .

The drowning happened on Saturday, July 27 when Joshua and Marquez Bey took out a canoe on Clarks Hill Lake. The uncle and nephew were attending a family gathering at Ft. Gordon. While they were paddling to the main channel, a boat came by and the wake flipped the canoe with the Joshua and Marquez in it. Joshua came back up from underwater, but he did not find Marquez.

A boater nearby was able to rescue Joshua.

The body of Marquez has now been confirmed by the coroner.