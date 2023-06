BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man in Burke County is wanted on charges of aggravated stalking and simple battery.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says that 41-year-old Bradley Gaiser stands 5’10 and is approximately 180 pounds.

Gaiser is known to have violent tendencies.

If anyone has information of the suspect’s whereabouts to either call the Millen Police Department at (478) 982-2750 or the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.

Caller may remain anonymous.