Man wanted in Richmond County for multiple charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports 28-year-old Dustin Whited is wanted for a home invasion and aggravated assault incident. It happened on the 2900 Block of Clanton Road on July 11. The agency reports Whited is wanted for the following:

Aggravated Assault,

Home Invasion,

Poss. of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime,

and Poss. of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

He is 6’06” /245 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office said he should be considered armed and dangerous. You can contact Inv. Terry Bale or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1454 or (706) 821-1080.