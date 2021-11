AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man.

Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Genero Godinez for an aggravated assault that took place on Spring House Lane Friday, November 26.

He was last seen driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

The 35-year-old stands at 5’6 and weighs 150 Lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Godinez should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.