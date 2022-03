COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating Ricardo Devin Rodriquez Simmons.

Authorities say the 25-year-old had sex with a 14-year-old and she got pregnant.

The teen has since had the baby.

If you know of Simmons’ whereabouts, contact the CCSO at 706-541-2800 or 706-541-1044.