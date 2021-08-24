Man wanted for questioning in Forgery at Augusta Waffle House

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in need of the public’s help in identifying this subject.

He is wanted for questioning in reference to a Forgery that occurred on 08/19/21 at Waffle House located at 2057 Gordon Hwy Augusta, GA.

Any information concerning the identity of the above subject, please contact Sgt. William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1023 or (706) 821-1020.