AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in a double shooting.

The want to talk to 26-year old Aushantea Davis about the shooting on the 1900 block of Fenwick Street on Sunday, January 9th.

Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of Aushantea Davis’ whereabouts or anything about the shooting incident in question, please contact the RCSO at (706) 828-1020 or (706) 828-1080.