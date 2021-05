AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- On May 15, 2021 Richmond County Police are on the search for man wanted for questioning in a burglary at Navy Federal Credit Union, 263 Robert C. Daniel JR Pkwy.

Investigators are seeking assistance identifying the subject seen in the photograph.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Britney Jones (706) 821-4850 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.