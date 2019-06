AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County authorities need your help identifying a man for questioning.

Investigators say he was involved in a sexual assault between the night of June 8 and the morning on June 9. He is known to frequent local bars in the downtown Augusta area and was last seen there.

Anyone with information on his identity should contact Investigator Nancy Clark or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.