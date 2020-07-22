Man wanted for questioning in Aggravated Assault case

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to a this man regarding an Aggravated Assault.

Robert Latron Surrey Jr. is wanted for question for an incident on the 2600 block of Richmond Hill Road, July 6th.

Surrey is described as 5’11 and 250 pounds.

If you know about the incident in question or of Surrey’s whereabouts, contact the RCSO.

Latest Headlines: