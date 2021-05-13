Man wanted for questioning in robbery on Amsterdam Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Richmond County Deputies are on the search for a man wanted for questioning.

Marcus Lorenzo Morton, age 39 is wanted for questioning only in reference to a Robbery by Force incident that took place Thursday, May 13th, 2021 on the 2300 blk of Amsterdam Dr.

Morton currently has active warrants on file for Simple battery and Criminal Trespass on an unrelated incident and may frequent the Barton Village neighborhood.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Lucas Heise (706) 821-1026, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.