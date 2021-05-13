Man wanted for questioning in burglary at Super Express on Gordon Highway in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Richmond County Police are on the search for a man wanted for questioning.

The subject in the above photographs is wanted for questioning in reference to a Burglary that occurred at Super Express, 1237 Gordon Highway.

Investigators are seeking assistance identifying the subject seen in these photographs.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Ryan Ferguson (706) 821-1032 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.