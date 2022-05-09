AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to The Augusta University Medical Center E.R. in reference to a gunshot victim on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they met with the victim who advised that he had been shot in the arm while at Dogwood Terrace.

The victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Authorities spoke 36-year old Johnnie Lee Bailey about the incident, it remains under investigation.

If you know anything contact the RCSO at 706-828-1020 or 706-828-821-1080.

This is a developing story.